AP Top Entertainment News at 11:53 p.m. EST

Irving Burgie, songwriter of calypso hit ‘Day-O,’ dies at 95
Gabrielle Union speaks out amid reports she’s off NBC show
Latin star Ozuna says he worked hard to make ‘Nibiru’ great
Brad Paisley happy to be butt of jokes in variety special
Celebrities like Kate Hudson and Drake get in the spirit
Disputing harassment claims, Domingo says he’s a gentleman
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Publisher says he’s hearing interest in nonprofit turn
Rod Stewart: Rocker turned model railroad builder
After time in the wilderness, Louis CK is welcomed in Israel
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.