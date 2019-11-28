Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:09 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

The small-town movie house braces for an unexpected threat

Holiday TV forecast: a sleighful of movies, music, a Grinch

After wind scare, balloons fly in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

From Vienna to Milan, opera manager Meyer considers #MeToo

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set

Australian journalist, writer and wit Clive James dies at 80

Director, Beyond the Fringe star Jonathan Miller dies at 85

Singer Goo Hara’s death shines light on dark side of K-pop

Philip Pullman’s latest book is adventure for an anxious age

Judge upholds charges that could put Weinstein away for life

