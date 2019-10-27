AP Top Entertainment News at 9:17 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Boundary-pushing Dave Chappelle set to receive comedy award Obayashi’s 40-year career defined by warning of war’s horror Activists ask NBC…

Boundary-pushing Dave Chappelle set to receive comedy award Obayashi’s 40-year career defined by warning of war’s horror Activists ask NBC to release NDAs, hold independent probe Masterpiece found in elderly French woman’s kitchen on sale Prince’s anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans Actresses cite lack of Hollywood stylists who get black hair Pioneering director Lina Wertmüller to finally get her Oscar Huffman released with 2 days left on 2-week prison term In Apple TV’s ‘Morning Show,’ women rebel, men misbehave After son’s death, Craig Morgan finds God’s purpose in song Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.