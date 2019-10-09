AP Top Entertainment News at 10:23 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Andrew Ridgeley looks back with fondness at George Michael Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ sweater, guitar, head to auction Timothée Chalamet grows…

Andrew Ridgeley looks back with fondness at George Michael Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ sweater, guitar, head to auction Timothée Chalamet grows up with ‘The King’ Review: In ‘The King,’ Chalamet inherits the throne Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ gets AFI Fest premiere Review: The tech is advanced, but ‘Gemini Man’ is lifeless Fox takes second week of television season Review: Class warfare depicted brilliantly in ‘Parasite’ Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 30-Oct. 6 Josh Groban plans to ‘let go’ in upcoming show series Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.