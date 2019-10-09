Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

Andrew Ridgeley looks back with fondness at George Michael

Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ sweater, guitar, head to auction

Timothée Chalamet grows up with ‘The King’

Review: In ‘The King,’ Chalamet inherits the throne

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ gets AFI Fest premiere

Review: The tech is advanced, but ‘Gemini Man’ is lifeless

Fox takes second week of television season

Review: Class warfare depicted brilliantly in ‘Parasite’

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Josh Groban plans to ‘let go’ in upcoming show series

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up