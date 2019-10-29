Wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee
‘Maleficent’ edges ‘Joker’ for weekend box-office crown
Gospel artist Kirk Franklin says he’s boycotting Dove Awards
Bronx steps in ‘Joker’ movie become a tourist attraction
Robert Evans, iconic producer of ‘Chinatown,’ dies at 89
Allison Moorer details tragic family legacy in memoir
Stars advocate for progress at honorary Oscars event
Boundary-pushing Dave Chappelle receives Mark Twain award
NY ballet crowd fetes Herman Cornejo on 20th ABT anniversary
Barbarians and nuclear bombs; Carlin explores catastrophes
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.