AP Top Entertainment News at 6:52 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies Reaction to the death of actress Diahann Carroll Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty…

Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies Reaction to the death of actress Diahann Carroll Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to groping driver Prince Harry sues 2 UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking ‘Wow child’ is special guest of orchestra that inspired him 21 Savage: Kids in US illegally should become citizens Spanish cinema great Almodóvar plans his 1st film in America Police: ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested in LA after struggle ‘Joker’ sets October box-office record for Thursday showings Title, book cover announced for ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.