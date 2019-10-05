Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:52 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies

Reaction to the death of actress Diahann Carroll

Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to groping driver

Prince Harry sues 2 UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking

‘Wow child’ is special guest of orchestra that inspired him

21 Savage: Kids in US illegally should become citizens

Spanish cinema great Almodóvar plans his 1st film in America

Police: ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested in LA after struggle

‘Joker’ sets October box-office record for Thursday showings

Title, book cover announced for ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel

