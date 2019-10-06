Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 5:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Hollywood A-list hits red carpet at Tyler Perry’s new studio

Marcello Giordani, tenor of beauty and heft, dies at 56

Lauren Cohan gives Comic Con reveal to ‘Walking Dead’ return

Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies

Reaction to the death of actress Diahann Carroll

Kansas apologizes for risque Snoop Dogg show at hoops event

Youngest of musical Hanson brothers injured in Tulsa crash

Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to groping driver

Prince Harry to sue 2 UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking

‘Wow child’ is special guest of orchestra that inspired him

