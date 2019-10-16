AP Top Entertainment News at 3:33 a.m. EDT

Crossover artist Lauren Daigle reigns at Dove Awards Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam Gooding faces new…

Crossover artist Lauren Daigle reigns at Dove Awards

Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

Gooding faces new charges and a potential parade of accusers

Gina Rodriguez apologizes for singing N-word lyric

University may lose Superman papers over Liz Cheney comments

AP Exclusive: Julie Andrews reflects on her Hollywood years

Meet the playwright behind a ‘deeply raw space’ on Broadway

Vietnam bans animated ‘Abominable’ over South China Sea map

Only 3 returning big network shows see rise in live viewers

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 7-13

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.