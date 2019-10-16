Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 3:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 16, 2019, 12:00 AM

Crossover artist Lauren Daigle reigns at Dove Awards

Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

Gooding faces new charges and a potential parade of accusers

Gina Rodriguez apologizes for singing N-word lyric

University may lose Superman papers over Liz Cheney comments

AP Exclusive: Julie Andrews reflects on her Hollywood years

Meet the playwright behind a ‘deeply raw space’ on Broadway

Vietnam bans animated ‘Abominable’ over South China Sea map

Only 3 returning big network shows see rise in live viewers

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 7-13

