Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 3:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 31, 2019, 12:00 AM

Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library

Linda Hamilton makes return count in new ‘Terminator’ film

Freebies are the key hook in new ‘streaming wars’

Review: In ‘Motherless Brooklyn,’ ‘Chinatown’ goes East

McGregor hated having to lie about reprising role as Obi-Wan

Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing

Beyond Netflix: A look at what you get with new streamers

Gooding due in court to face new sex misconduct allegations

US filmmaker Oliver Stone praises Putin for role in Syria

Review: Erivo engages in imperfect but important ‘Harriet’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up