AP Top Entertainment News at 1:54 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Happy now? Everyone is talking about ‘Joker’ Jessye Norman, international opera star, dead at 74 Review: Eddie Murphy shines in…

Happy now? Everyone is talking about ‘Joker’ Jessye Norman, international opera star, dead at 74 Review: Eddie Murphy shines in vulgar, heartfelt ‘Dolemite’ Wesley Snipes says he’s moving on from ‘Blade’ character busbee, songwriter behind country and pop hits, dead at 43 Joaquin Phoenix on ‘Joker’ weight loss, dance and De Niro Review: Wilco’s ‘Ode to Joy’ delivers under pulsing beat Smollett case special prosecutor donated to Foxx’s campaign Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has book out next week Director promises dank thrills in Thai cave boys rescue saga Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.