Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

‘Joker’ tops box office again, beats ‘Addams Family’

Jessye Norman, opera icon, memorialized at hometown funeral

For Huda Kattan, beauty has become a billion-dollar business

Scorsese says he’s open-minded about Netflix film revolution

Robert Forster, Oscar nominee for ‘Jackie Brown,’ dies at 78

Atwood, Ellmann favorites to win fiction’s Booker Prize

5 rappers removed from NYC festival at request of police

AP PHOTOS: Romania’s autumn fairs delight all ages, incomes

Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award

Shepard Smith leaves Fox News Channel

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up