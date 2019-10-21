Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens join Country Music Hall of Fame

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ claims No. 1 over ‘Joker’

Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

New HBO series ‘Watchmen’ hopes to match original’s ambition

‘Abominable’ to skip Malaysia theaters over disputed sea map

Jury recommends death penalty for ‘Boy Next Door Killer’

Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

‘Maude’ co-star, character actor Bill Macy dies at 97

Jane Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change

Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay of new book

