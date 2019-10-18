Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 1:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 18, 2019, 12:00 AM

Fashion show lets Down syndrome models strut their stuff

For Springsteen, ‘Western Stars’ made sense after book, play

‘The Casagrandes’ extols Mexican American life via animation

New Zealand sale announcement highlights TV’s struggles

Dave Matthews reacts to getting Rock Hall nomination

CBS signs Stephen Colbert to 3-year extension

Library exhibit offers glimpse into Salinger’s life and work

About that photo: Trump, Pelosi clash amid impeachment

Country artists bring tears, prayers to CMT awards show

‘Spirited Away,’ other Studio Ghibli films head to HBO Max

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up