AP Top Entertainment News at 1:00 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Fashion show lets Down syndrome models strut their stuff For Springsteen, ‘Western Stars’ made sense after book, play ‘The Casagrandes’…

Fashion show lets Down syndrome models strut their stuff For Springsteen, ‘Western Stars’ made sense after book, play ‘The Casagrandes’ extols Mexican American life via animation New Zealand sale announcement highlights TV’s struggles Dave Matthews reacts to getting Rock Hall nomination CBS signs Stephen Colbert to 3-year extension Library exhibit offers glimpse into Salinger’s life and work About that photo: Trump, Pelosi clash amid impeachment Country artists bring tears, prayers to CMT awards show ‘Spirited Away,’ other Studio Ghibli films head to HBO Max Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.