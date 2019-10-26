Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:44 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

Prince’s anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans

Actresses cite lack of Hollywood stylists who get black hair

Pioneering director Lina Wertmüller to finally get her Oscar

Huffman released with 2 days left on 2-week prison term

In Apple TV’s ‘Morning Show,’ women rebel, men misbehave

After son’s death, Craig Morgan finds God’s purpose in song

Producers Guild to honor Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2020

Video seems to contradict hotel that ousted Gretchen Wilson

Cyprus to ask UK why vase given to Thatcher was sold off

Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story

