AP Top Entertainment News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

Farrow details lack of enthusiasm at NBC for Weinstein story

In ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ Waititi attempts his boldest balancing act

Kevin Smith crafts his ‘real big cinematic gravestone’

Harold Bloom, author of ‘Anxiety of Influence,’ dies at 89

Richard Jackson, publisher of Judy Blume, dead at 84

Not so fast: Many Nobel winners endured initial rejections

It’s a tie: Atwood and Evaristo share fiction’s Booker Prize

Book by Fusion GPS founders coming out next month

New stories of an aging Olive in ‘Olive, Again’

Trump calls for Spicer votes on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

