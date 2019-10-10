Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2019, 12:00 AM

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s groping trial set to begin on Thursday

Rape accusations against Lauer ensnares NBC management

‘We’re not alone’ – ‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction crisis

Bedbound and ‘bored stiff’ Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour dates

Rocker now writer Liz Phair dives deep into emotion, memory

Bong Joon Ho and ‘Parasite’ are coming for you

Andrew Ridgeley looks back with fondness at George Michael

Trump’s firewall holds solid on Fox News’ prime time

Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ sweater, guitar, head to auction

Timothée Chalamet grows up with ‘The King’

