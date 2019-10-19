Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

New HBO series ‘Watchmen’ hopes to match original’s ambition

Jury recommends death penalty for ‘Boy Next Door Killer’

‘Maude’ co-star, character actor Bill Macy dies at 97

Jane Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change

Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay of new book

Adam Lambert: Happy to see more LGBTQ artists find success

Film academy honors 16 Student Academy Award winners

‘The Casagrandes’ extols Mexican American life via animation

Review: Mark Lanegan draws on 1980s to back singular vision

