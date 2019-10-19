AP Top Entertainment News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan
New HBO series ‘Watchmen’ hopes to match original’s ambition
Jury recommends death penalty for ‘Boy Next Door Killer’
‘Maude’ co-star, character actor Bill Macy dies at 97
Jane Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change
Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay of new book
Adam Lambert: Happy to see more LGBTQ artists find success
Film academy honors 16 Student Academy Award winners
‘The Casagrandes’ extols Mexican American life via animation
Review: Mark Lanegan draws on 1980s to back singular vision
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.