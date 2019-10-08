AP Top Entertainment News at 12:02 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

HBO orders 2 new seasons of Axios news series LA Opera eliminates Placido Domingo’s old job title Book of Toni…

HBO orders 2 new seasons of Axios news series LA Opera eliminates Placido Domingo’s old job title Book of Toni Morrison quotations is coming out in December Michelle Obama’s next project is a companion to ‘Becoming’ Broadway theater will turn into a cinema for ‘The Irishman’ Accused of racism, renowned museum confronts its blind spots Laurence Fishburne, others to honor Jessye Norman at funeral Correction: Obit-Rip Taylor story Correction: FTC-HGTV Real Estate Classes story Met Opera starts regular Sunday matinees, breaking tradition Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.