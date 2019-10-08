HBO orders 2 new seasons of Axios news series
LA Opera eliminates Placido Domingo’s old job title
Book of Toni Morrison quotations is coming out in December
Michelle Obama’s next project is a companion to ‘Becoming’
Broadway theater will turn into a cinema for ‘The Irishman’
Accused of racism, renowned museum confronts its blind spots
Laurence Fishburne, others to honor Jessye Norman at funeral
Correction: Obit-Rip Taylor story
Correction: FTC-HGTV Real Estate Classes story
Met Opera starts regular Sunday matinees, breaking tradition
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.