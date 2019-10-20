AP Top Entertainment News at 1:03 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker' Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan New HBO series 'Watchmen' hopes to match original's ambition Jury recommends death penalty for 'Boy Next Door Killer' Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney 'Maude' co-star, character actor Bill Macy dies at 97 Jane Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay of new book Adam Lambert: Happy to see more LGBTQ artists find success Film academy honors 16 Student Academy Award winners