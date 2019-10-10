10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. TURKISH FORCES…

1. TURKISH FORCES PRESS ADVANCE AGAINST KURDS

Turkey says its military launched airstrikes and unleashed artillery shelling against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. Kurds and Syrian activists say that despite the barrage, Turkish troops had not made much progress on several fronts.

2. WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS PULL DISAPPEARING ACT

As the impeachment inquiry swirls around Trump, they’ve skipped the high-profile Sunday TV shows and avoided driveway gaggles with reporters.

3. CALFORNIANS PLAY WAITING GAME WITH WINDS

Pacific Gas & Electric watches the weather before deciding whether to restore power to an enormous portion of the state blacked out on purpose, an aggressive step to prevent wildfires.

4. APPLE GIVES IN AFTER APP CRITICISM

The tech giant removed a smartphone app that allows Hong Kong activists to report police movements after a Chinese newspaper accused the company of facilitating illegal behavior.

5. WHAT UKRAINIAN LEADER SAYS ABOUT TRUMP CONVERSATION

Volodymyr Zelenskiy tells the AP that there was “no blackmail” in the phone call with the U.S. president that helped spark an impeachment inquiry.

6. WHO WON NOBEL PRIZES FOR LITERATURE

The 2018 prize goes to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life,” while the 2019 prize went to Austrian author Peter Handke.

7. ‘I’M WILLING TO SACRIFICE AS LONG AS POSSIBLE’

Striking GM workers are scaling back groceries, giving up on eating out and some are taking on part-time jobs while trying to get by on weekly strike pay of $250.

8. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The U.S. president is headed to the liberal stronghold of Minneapolis for his first reelection rally since impeachment talk heated up.

9. MATT LAUER ACCUSED OF RAPE

Two years after the “Today” show host was abruptly fired by NBC News for sexual misconduct, questions are emerging about just what network bosses knew and when. Lauer calls the encounter consensual.

10. NATIONALS STUN DODGERS TO ADVANCE

Howie Kendrick belts a tiebreaking grand slam in the 10th inning after Washington rallied against Clayton Kershaw, beating Los Angeles 7-3 and advancing to the NLCS.

