The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending September 15, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood – 9780385543798 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Institute by Stephen King – 9781982110598 – (Scribner)

3. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell – 9780316535625 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Titanic Secret by Clive Cussler & Jack Du Brul – 9780735217270 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Only Plane in the Sky by Garrett M. Graff – 9781501182228 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

7. Killer Instinct by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9780316422345 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Distant Shores by Kristin Hannah – 9780345459503 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. If It’s Only Love by Lexi Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Ever After, LLC)

10. The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt – 9780316248679 – (Little, Brown and Company)

____

