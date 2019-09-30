(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season, as the show’s creators, twin brothers Matt and…

(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season, as the show’s creators, twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, have just inked a big deal with the series’ network, Netflix.

The deal isn’t limited to the kids in Hawkins, Indiana, either, said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of the streaming giant. “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.”

The exec adds, “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

No date has yet been revealed for the fourth season of Stranger Things — which Netflix considers its biggest original hit.

