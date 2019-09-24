Jonah Hill could play a baddie in ‘The Batman’

(LOS ANGELES) — Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the villains in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film,…

(LOS ANGELES) — Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the villains in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Pattinson has already been cast as the Caped Crusader, with Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright reportedly in talks to play Commissioner Gordon. Most recently, that role was filled by Oscar winner J.K. Simmons in Justice League; incidentally, another Oscar winner, Gary Oldman, played Gordon prior to that, in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

As for Hill, sources tell THR that Hill and the producers haven’t yet agreed on which villain the Academy Award nominated Moneyball actor will play.

