‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge signs overall deal with Amazon

Amazon Studios on Tuesday announced that it has signed an overall production deal with “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The deal comes on the heels of a big night for Waller-Bridge at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday, when she won awards for “Fleabag”–one for best comedic actress and another for outstanding writing. The series won an additional two for best series and direction.

For Amazon Studios, Waller-Bridge will create and produce new television content that will be exclusive to Prime Video. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is reportedly worth around $20 million a year.

With this deal Amazon is locking down one of the most popular names in television amid a streaming war that pits the online retailer against Netflix, Disney, WarnerMedia and Apple.

Netflix poached producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy in 2017 and 2018 respectively. “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss signed a production deal with Netflix in August. Oprah Winfrey is creating documentaries and a book club for Apple’s new service, Apple TV+, and J.J. Abrams signed a wide-ranging production deal with CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, earlier this month.

With its wins, “Fleabag” beat the perennial winner, HBO’s “Veep,” for best comedy and kept “Veep” star Julia Louis- Dreyfus from winning her seventh Emmy. The second season of “Fleabag” was co-produced by Amazon Studios.

Waller-Bridge is also helping to rewrite the script for the next James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” She is the creator of the award-winning series”Killing Eve” on BBC America and did voice work for the droid L3-37 in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios! As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing,” said Amazon Studio head Jennifer Salke, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Waller-Bridge said she’s “insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon” and that it’s the “creative partnership dreams are made of.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.