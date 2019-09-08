Comedy or tragedy? Play tells infamous mayor’s story onstage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new play about the late Providence mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci (see-AN’-see) opens this week in…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new play about the late Providence mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci (see-AN’-see) opens this week in the city that loved his charisma but loathed his corruption.

“The Prince of Providence” is inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Mike Stanton’s biography of the same name. It explores the Rhode Island capital’s love-hate relationship with its longtime chief executive.

Cianci was forced out of office twice for felonies yet still admired for helping transform Providence into one of America’s most vibrant small cities. He died in 2016.

Playwright George Brant says his biggest challenge was deciding which Cianci anecdotes to tell in a city where everyone seems to have one.

The play premieres Thursday at Providence’s Trinity Repertory Company and runs through Oct. 27.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.