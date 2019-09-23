Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Sept. 29: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Actor Ian McShane is 77. TV theme composer Mike Post is 75.…

Sept. 29: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Actor Ian McShane is 77. TV theme composer Mike Post is 75. Actress Patricia Hodge is 73. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 71. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 71. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 71. Country singer Alvin Crow is 69. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 62. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” ”Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 56. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 53. Actress Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 53. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 51. Actress Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 50. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 50. Actress Emily Lloyd is 49. Actress Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 48. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 46. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 39. Actress Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 39. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 32. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 29. Singer Halsey is 25.

Sept. 30: Actress Angie Dickinson is 88. Singer Cissy Houston is 86. Singer Johnny Mathis is 84. Actor Len Cariou (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 80. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 76. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 73. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 67. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 67. Country singer Deborah Allen is 66. Actor Calvin Levels (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 65. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 65. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Actress Fran Drescher is 62. Country singer Marty Stuart is 61. Actress Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 58. Actor Eric Stoltz is 58. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 57. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 56. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 55. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 55. Actress Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” ”The Matrix Reloaded”) is 55. Actress Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 53. Actress Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me”) is 52. Actress Amy Landecker (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 50. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 50. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” ”Arrested Development”) is 49. Actress Jenna Elfman is 48. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 45. Actress Marion Cotillard (“Public Enemies,” ”La Vie en Rose”) is 44. Actor Christopher Jackson (“Bull,” ”Oz”) is 44. Actress Toni Trucks (“SEAL Team”) is 39. Actress Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls,” ”Party of Five”) is 37. Actor Kieran Culkin is 36. Rapper T-Pain is 35.

Oct. 1: Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 84. Actress Stella Stevens is 81. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 73. Actor Stephen Collins (“Seventh Heaven”) is 72. Actor Randy Quaid is 69. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 61. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 60. Actor Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is 57. Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 55. Model-actress Cindy Margolis is 54. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 51. Actor Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover”) is 50. Actress Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 45. Actress Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” ”Everwood”) is 39. Actress Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 37. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actress Brie Larson (“United States of Tara”) is 30. Singer Jade Bird is 22. Actress Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 13. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 11.

Oct. 2: Critic Rex Reed is 81. Singer Don McLean is 74. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 71. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 69. Musician Sting is 68. Actress Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 65. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 65. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 64. Singer Freddie Jackson is 63. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 61. Country singer Gillian Welch is 52. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” ”The Single Guy”) is 51. Country singer Kelly Willis is 51. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 49. Actress-talk-show host Kelly Ripa is 49. Guitarist Jim Root of Slipknot is 48. Singer Tiffany is 48. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 46. Actor Efren Ramirez (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 46. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 46. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 37. Actor Christopher Larkin (“The 100”) is 32. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 31. Actress Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables”) is 29. Actress Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 26.

Oct. 3: Singer Chubby Checker is 78. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg”) is 77. Magician Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy is 75. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 70. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 68. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 63. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 57. Actress Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 50. Singer Gwen Stefani is 50. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Singer G. Love is 47. Actress Keiko Agena (“Gilmore Girls”) is 46. Actress Neve Campbell is 46. Actress Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Singer India.Arie is 44. Rapper Talib Kweli is 44. Actress Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 44. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 40. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 37. Actress Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 36. Country singer Drake White is 36. Actress Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 35. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” ”Joan of Arcadia”) is 35. Singer Ashlee Simpson is 35. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 31. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 15.

Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 90. Actress Felicia Farr (“The Player,” ”Kotch”) is 87. Author Anne Rice is 78. Actress Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 78. Actor Clifton Davis (“Madam Secretary,” ”Amen”) is 74. Actress Susan Sarandon is 73. Actor Armand Assante is 70. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill,” ”L.A. Law”) is 69. Actor Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds,” ”Water for Elephants”) is 63. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (“Coach,” ”Spongebob Squarepants”) is 62. Actress Kyra Schon (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 62. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 62. Actress Wendy Makkena (“Sister Act” films) is 61. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 60. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 59. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 58. Singer Jon Secada is 58. Actor Jerry Minor (“Dr. Ken,” ”Community”) is 52. Actor Liev Schreiber (“The Manchurian Candidate,” ”Scream 2″) is 52. Actor Abraham Benrubi (“Men in Trees,” ”ER”) is 50. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 49. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 43. Actress Dana Davis (“Franklin and Bash,” ”10 Things I Hate About You”) is 41. Actor Phillip Glasser (“Hang Time”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 41. Singer Jessica Benson of 3LW is 32. Actress Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl,” ”Glee”) is 31. Actress Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades Of Grey”) is 30. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 28.

Oct. 5: Actress Glynis Johns (“Mary Poppins”) is 96. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 78. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 76. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 72. Director Clive Barker is 67. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 65. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life on the Streets”) is 59. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 55. Actor Guy Pearce (“Memento,” ”L.A. Confidential”) is 52. Actress Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 49. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 45. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 45. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 44. Actor Scott Weinger (“Full House”) is 44. Actress Kate Winslet is 44. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 41. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 39. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is 36. Singer Brooke Valentine is 34. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (“Desperate Housewives”) is 25.

