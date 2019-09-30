Home » Entertainment News » Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has…

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has book out next week

The Associated Press

September 30, 2019, 11:47 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The whistleblower at Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining firm linked to using social media for targeted political ads, has a book deal.

Christopher Wylie’s “Mindf(asterisk)ck: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America” will be published Oct. 8, Random House announced Monday. Wylie is a former research director at Cambridge who alleged the company had illegally accessed data of millions of Facebook users that was used to support the election of Donald Trump. Cambridge was founded by such conservative power brokers as billionaire Robert Mercer and former White House aide Steve Bannon. Wylie’s allegations have led to investigations and hearings in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Random House is calling Wylie’s book “both exposé and dire warning” about how online information can be used to manipulate people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Government News National News Social Media News Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up