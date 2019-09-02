Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 2, 2019, 12:00 AM

Woodstock? Nope. This fest was in Prairieville, Louisiana

Wife says Hart ‘going to be fine’ after car crash

Rapper arrested after alleged assault of employee

Hollywood’s summer ends 2% down despite Disney dominance

For Timothée Chalamet, becoming ‘The King’ was terrifying

Filmmaker Nate Parker apologizes for being ‘tone deaf’

Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV’s Rhoda

Joaquin Phoenix discusses preparing for role in ‘Joker’

Alex Gibney’s ‘Citizen K’ looks at power in Russia

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up