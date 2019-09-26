Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:15 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige developing ‘Star Wars’ film

Nancy Pelosi is subject of book by daughter Christine Pelosi

Model wins $15M rape lawsuit against Grammy-winning producer

Third man charged with drug counts in Mac Miller’s death

Review: ‘The Laundromat’ is a messy and derivative flick

Stars, Global Citizen founder outline massive 2020 concert

The Who cuts concert short after Roger Daltrey loses voice

Correction: TV-Black Ink Crew-Compton story

North Korea-born YouTubers offer peek into lives in homeland

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up