AP Top Entertainment News at 6:59 p.m. EDT

Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer Meghan visits memorial to murdered South African woman Guest models Mirren, Longoria…

Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer

Meghan visits memorial to murdered South African woman

Guest models Mirren, Longoria energize L’Oréal fashion show

Russian theater and film director Mark Zakharov dies at 85

Martin Scorsese’s epic ‘The Irishman’ premieres in New York

Tyler Perry says he can’t ‘up and leave’ filming in Georgia

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star faces his own health problems

Artist Kehinde Wiley unveils bold sculpture in Times Square

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS to perform on Jingle Ball tour

Metallica’s James Hetfield enters rehab; tour dates canceled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.