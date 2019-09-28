AP Top Entertainment News at 6:59 p.m. EDT

Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer
Meghan visits memorial to murdered South African woman
Guest models Mirren, Longoria energize L’Oréal fashion show
Russian theater and film director Mark Zakharov dies at 85
Martin Scorsese’s epic ‘The Irishman’ premieres in New York
Tyler Perry says he can’t ‘up and leave’ filming in Georgia
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star faces his own health problems
Artist Kehinde Wiley unveils bold sculpture in Times Square
Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS to perform on Jingle Ball tour
Metallica’s James Hetfield enters rehab; tour dates canceled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.