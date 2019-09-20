AP Top Entertainment News at 3:19 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Producer Brian Grazer traces his success in ‘Face to Face’ Chris Sullivan of ‘This is Us’ takes risks on the…

Producer Brian Grazer traces his success in ‘Face to Face’ Chris Sullivan of ‘This is Us’ takes risks on the red carpet ‘House Hunters’ host Suzanne Whang dies at 57 Novels by Colson Whitehead, Marlon James on awards longlist Music Review: Brittany Howard shines in new solo album A stitch in time: Tapestry immortalizes “Game of Thrones” Former newspaperman Robert S. Boyd dies at age 91 Review: Andrew Combs’ ‘Ideal Man’ is tuneful and sensitive DreamWorks, Shanghai studio hope ‘Abominable’ suits China About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.