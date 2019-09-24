AP Top Entertainment News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in boat crash
Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports
Zellweger on her empathy and adoration for Judy Garland
Dior celebrates nature to kick off Paris Fashion Week
Bill Cosby hit with $2.75M legal bill after losing dispute
Aurora survivors urge ‘Joker’ studio to support gun control
Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead’s poetic lyricist, dead at 78
TV producer Dick Wolf making history with ‘Law & Order: SVU’
Sara Gilbert: ‘The Conners’ works because it’s relatable
Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.