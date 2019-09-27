Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

Martin Scorsese’s epic ‘The Irishman’ premieres in New York

Tyler Perry says he can’t ‘up and leave’ filming in Georgia

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star faces his own health problems

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS to perform on Jingle Ball tour

Metallica’s James Hetfield enters rehab; tour dates canceled

Anna Wintour turns teacher, job coach in online MasterClass

Artist Kehinde Wiley unveils bold sculpture in Times Square

Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel

Wally Lamb, prison at odds again over inmate writing program

When disaster strikes, Chef Jose Andres is on the ground

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up