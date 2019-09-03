Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:02 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 3, 2019, 12:00 AM

Sheryl Crow feels ‘liberated’ by saying goodbye to the album

For Julie Andrews, sudden success was ‘like an assault’

How 7 ‘losers’ forged a bond for ‘It Chapter Two’

Justin Bieber opens up about his steep fall from grace

Review: ‘It Chapter 2’ is a big-screen funhouse

Atwood, Rushdie among Booker Prize finalists

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges is postponed

Review: Woman tackles a mountain in the moving film ‘Edie’

Tribute concert of Avicii’s music to benefit mental health

Rapper arrested on suspicion of assault in Las Vegas

