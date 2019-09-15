Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 3:27 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

‘Jojo Rabbit’ wins Toronto’s sought-after audience award

“It” is tops again; “Hustlers” full of flash at box office

‘Ghostbuster’ sequel to focus on a family of original film

Dreamy, confident shows mark London Fashion Week

Marvel’s Kevin Feige honored at 45th Saturn Awards

Women’s Hall of Fame inducts Sotomayor, Fonda, Allred

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace

Ex-PM David Cameron ‘sorry’ for creating Brexit divisions

Discounted movie subscription service MoviePass shuts down

‘I was stupid’: Huffman gets 14 days in college scam

