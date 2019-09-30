AP Top Entertainment News at 5:03 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

busbee, songwriter behind country and pop hits, dead at 43 Happy now? Everyone is talking about ‘Joker’ Joaquin Phoenix on…

busbee, songwriter behind country and pop hits, dead at 43 Happy now? Everyone is talking about ‘Joker’ Joaquin Phoenix on ‘Joker’ weight loss, dance and De Niro Review: Wilco’s ‘Ode to Joy’ delivers under pulsing beat Cambridge Analytica whistleblower has book out next week Review: The strong stuff suits Jon Pardi’s new album McCartney presents eco-manifesto at Paris Fashion Week show Review: Billy Strings’ breakout album takes listeners ‘Home’ ‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash charged with domestic battery Director promises dank thrills in Thai cave boys rescue saga Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.