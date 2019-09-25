Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 25, 2019, 12:00 AM

Streep, Soderbergh on the rallying cry of ‘The Laundromat’

Domingo focus shifts to California, the last of his US shows

North Korea-born YouTubers offer peek into lives in homeland

Second man arrested in probe of Mac Miller’s overdose death

Review: Renée Zellweger captures Garland’s essence in ‘Judy’

Review: A yeti prompts a China travelogue in ‘Abominable’

Kylie Jenner hospitalized, will miss Paris Fashion Week

Reggaeton acts call out Latin Grammys for lack of noms

‘Black Ink’ looks to change negative stereotypes of Compton

Patricia Heaton leaps generation gap in ‘Carol’s Second Act’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up