AP Top Entertainment News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Dark ‘Joker’ wins top Venice Film Festival prize Jordan, Foxx debut injustice drama ‘Just Mercy’ at film fest Janelle Monae…

Dark ‘Joker’ wins top Venice Film Festival prize

Jordan, Foxx debut injustice drama ‘Just Mercy’ at film fest

Janelle Monae rocked Ralph Lauren’s jazz club of yesteryear

Siriano brings art to the runway in glittery pop-art party

Desperate for leniency: Macy, Longoria go to bat for Huffman

Female directors hope to write a new script for Oscar season

Jeremy Scott conjures up a glamorous space-age pop band

‘Friends’ pop-up lets sitcom’s fans explore show’s key props

Actor Hosea Chanchez alleges abuse by college ex-official

’60 Minutes’ to look back at Steve Kroft’s 30 years on show

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.