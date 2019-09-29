AP Top Entertainment News at 10:31 p.m. EDT

‘Abominable’ No.1 with $20.9M; Zellweger’s ‘Judy’ sings out Valentino channels powerful simplicity in Paris show Director promises dank thrills in…

‘Abominable’ No.1 with $20.9M; Zellweger’s ‘Judy’ sings out

Valentino channels powerful simplicity in Paris show

Director promises dank thrills in Thai cave boys rescue saga

Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer

Meghan visits memorial to murdered South African woman

Russian theater and film director Mark Zakharov dies at 85

Martin Scorsese’s epic ‘The Irishman’ premieres in New York

Tyler Perry says he can’t ‘up and leave’ filming in Georgia

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star faces his own health problems

Artist Kehinde Wiley unveils bold sculpture in Times Square

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.