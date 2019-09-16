‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ guest stars capture Emmys Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75 Tony-winner and…

‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ guest stars capture Emmys

Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Tony-winner and women’s health advocate Phyllis Newman dies

‘Crazy Ex’ star Rachel Bloom wins Emmy, announces pregnancy

‘Jojo Rabbit’ wins Toronto’s sought-after audience award

“It” is tops again; “Hustlers” full of flash at box office

Dreamy, confident shows mark London Fashion Week

Review: ‘Letters from Hollywood’ is a movie nerd’s dream

Review: ‘Red at the Bone’ is Woodson’s dazzling new novel

‘Ghostbuster’ sequel to focus on a family of original film

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.