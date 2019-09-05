Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Singer says opera’s Domingo harassed her, grabbed her breast

Toronto Film Festival kicks off with The Band, Iannucci

Tamron Hall’s faith in herself pays off with new show, life

Nicki Minaj tweets that she’s retiring to ‘have my family’

Muscle Shoals Sound Studios founder Jimmy Johnson dies

Billy Bush gets a second chance at TV show after firing

Fall brings new shows, services and chance of bigger TV tabs

James Atlas, author and editor of biographies, dies at 70

Trump again attacks ‘Will & Grace’ actress Debra Messing

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in New Mexico crash

