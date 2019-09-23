Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

Opera’s Domingo starts US performances amid allegations

Winfrey picks Ta-Nehisi Coates novel for her book club

AP PHOTOS: How the stars shined on Emmy Awards carpet

Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment

Emmy Awards viewership plunges to 6.9 million people

Hillary Rodham Clinton among readers at Mary Oliver tribute

Judges may not be buying that ‘Stairway’ needs new trial

1 of B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ guitars sold for $280K at auction

Inspiring speeches on diversity, equal pay rule Emmy night

Airbnb to train volunteers for science research sabbatical

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up