AP Top Entertainment News at 8:36 p.m. EDT

Margaret Atwood returns us to Gilead in ‘The Testaments’
Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death
Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’
911 audio details scene after crash that injured Kevin Hart
Rah! Rah! ABC wins ratings duel due to college football
Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash
Smollett’s attorneys argue city lawsuit should be tossed
Woman sexually assaulted at Stanford reveals her identity
AP Exclusive: R. Kelly’s daughter says music ‘saved my life’
Bob Newhart marks his 90th birthday, calls laughter the key
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.