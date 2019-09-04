AP Top Entertainment News at 8:36 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Margaret Atwood returns us to Gilead in ‘The Testaments’ Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death Scarlett…

Margaret Atwood returns us to Gilead in ‘The Testaments’ Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’ 911 audio details scene after crash that injured Kevin Hart Rah! Rah! ABC wins ratings duel due to college football Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash Smollett’s attorneys argue city lawsuit should be tossed Woman sexually assaulted at Stanford reveals her identity AP Exclusive: R. Kelly’s daughter says music ‘saved my life’ Bob Newhart marks his 90th birthday, calls laughter the key Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.