Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 4, 2019, 12:00 AM

Margaret Atwood returns us to Gilead in ‘The Testaments’

Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death

Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’

911 audio details scene after crash that injured Kevin Hart

Rah! Rah! ABC wins ratings duel due to college football

Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash

Smollett’s attorneys argue city lawsuit should be tossed

Woman sexually assaulted at Stanford reveals her identity

AP Exclusive: R. Kelly’s daughter says music ‘saved my life’

Bob Newhart marks his 90th birthday, calls laughter the key

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up