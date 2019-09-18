Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 18, 2019, 12:00 AM

Emmy Predictions: Amid newcomers, will ‘Thrones’ slay again?

Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75

Justice Department files lawsuit against Snowden over memoir

Veteran television newsman Sander Vanocur dies at 91

Welcome to Orcland: Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand

White House upgrade: First lady’s done a lot with the place

Trump names hostage envoy O’Brien national security adviser

Producer: ‘The Rookie’ co-star’s misconduct claims unfounded

‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek says he’s resumed chemotherapy

Football carries television networks until start of season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up