Emmy Predictions: Amid newcomers, will ‘Thrones’ slay again? Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75 Justice Department files lawsuit…

Emmy Predictions: Amid newcomers, will ‘Thrones’ slay again?

Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75

Justice Department files lawsuit against Snowden over memoir

Veteran television newsman Sander Vanocur dies at 91

Welcome to Orcland: Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand

White House upgrade: First lady’s done a lot with the place

Trump names hostage envoy O’Brien national security adviser

Producer: ‘The Rookie’ co-star’s misconduct claims unfounded

‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek says he’s resumed chemotherapy

Football carries television networks until start of season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.