Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 1:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

Jordan, Foxx debut injustice drama ‘Just Mercy’ at film fest

Desperate for leniency: Macy, Longoria go to bat for Huffman

Female directors hope to write a new script for Oscar season

Actor Hosea Chanchez alleges abuse by college ex-official

Sheriff: Country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused deadly crash

’60 Minutes’ to look back at Steve Kroft’s 30 years on show

‘Friends’ pop-up lets sitcom’s fans explore show’s key props

Judge approves moves to streamline Weinstein case

Queer style kicks off NY Fashion Week with inclusive show

A new album and fresh hits for ‘Game Changer’ Johnny Gill

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up