Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 1:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 13, 2019, 12:00 AM

New ‘SNL’ player used anti-Chinese slur in 2018 YouTube post

Sales for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel top 125,000 copies

Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam

Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with ‘Girlfriends’ on ‘black-ish’

Review: Terrific cast but too much white noise in ‘Silence’

Banderas drew on his heart attack for emotions in new film

Edmund White to receive honorary National Book Award

Review: Gruff Rhys’ songs in Welsh make ‘Pang!’ tuneful gem

Russian spy case provides test for news outlets

New book focuses on Jackie Kennedy’s years as a reporter

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up