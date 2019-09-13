AP Top Entertainment News at 1:00 a.m. EDT

New ‘SNL’ player used anti-Chinese slur in 2018 YouTube post
Sales for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel top 125,000 copies
Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam
Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with ‘Girlfriends’ on ‘black-ish’
Review: Terrific cast but too much white noise in ‘Silence’
Banderas drew on his heart attack for emotions in new film
Edmund White to receive honorary National Book Award
Review: Gruff Rhys’ songs in Welsh make ‘Pang!’ tuneful gem
Russian spy case provides test for news outlets
New book focuses on Jackie Kennedy’s years as a reporter
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.