Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:13 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 20, 2019, 12:00 AM

LA Opera names lawyer to lead Placido Domingo investigation

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans nuts for merch

‘America’s Got Talent’ continues summer dominance for NBC

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 12-18

Larry King seeks divorce from seventh wife after 22 years

25th Bond movie gets a title: ‘No Time to Die’

‘David Makes Man’ explores the power of a teen’s imagination

Inspired by Fela, Nigeria’s Burna Boy blazes trail in the US

Review: In ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon,’ a breakout for Bell

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up