Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:32 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

Meek Mill, Trainor to perform in free NFL pregame concert

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

Trump attacks Fox News, but the network remains silent

Documentary looks at political comeback of Imelda Marcos

Reporters focus on Polanski’s film, not past, at Venice

Kristen Stewart wants to elevate Jean Seberg beyond haircut

Brad Pitt goes deep into space, masculinity in ‘Ad Astra’

How to get a mullet, and popping career, like Morgan Wallen

Tokyo Olympics undecided on Placido Domingo appearance

Audible agrees to delay parts of disputed captions program

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up