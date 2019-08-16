AP Top Entertainment News at 11:11 p.m. EDT

‘Easy Rider’ star, 1960s swashbuckler Peter Fonda dies at 79
With glut of festivals, hard to match Woodstock magic
LA Opera declines details on Placido Domingo investigation
Heather Locklear pleads no contest to fighting with deputies
Eataly severs ties with Mario Batali amid misconduct scandal
CNN’s Ward says intimidation effort made on Russia story
Paule Marshall, novelist of diverse influences, dead at 90
Robin Thede looks to build legacy in HBO sketch comedy show
‘After the Wedding’ was a family affair for Julianne Moore
FCC fines networks for wrongly using emergency alert system
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.