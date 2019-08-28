AP Top Entertainment News at 3:05 a.m. EDT

Leslie Jones exiting ‘SNL,’ Kate McKinnon back next season Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood goes all-in on original films TV viewership…

Leslie Jones exiting ‘SNL,’ Kate McKinnon back next season

Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood goes all-in on original films

TV viewership down, social media up for VMSs

Fall Movie Preview: A list of releases, from ‘It’ to ‘Joker’

Judge says Loughlin, husband can stick with their law firm

Beyoncé’s music director on Emmy nod : ‘It feels good’

Netflix to give ‘The Irishman’ exclusive theatrical release

Now free from legal limbo, Meek Mill eyes prison reform

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 19-25

Margaret Atwood among 2019 Center for Fiction honorees

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.